Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Saskatchewan, Canada Age 31 Posts 2 Buying advice Hi everybody.



Second post here after lurking for about a week and finally made an account a couple days ago.



Anyways, I am looking at a 1989 650sx tonight that is for sale for $2250 CAD (no trailer). It has a few mods (Factory pipe exhaust, westcoast head) but I am more concerned with whether it runs right instead of the aftermarket parts.



Looking for some buying advice on these things. They are rare to find up here in Canada, and seem relatively cheap to fix. Here are a couple pictures and a short video of it running on the stand.



I plan to do a compression test (is there a guide anywhere here on how to do one?) I've done compression tests on cars before and some ignition systems are picky about whether the plugs are grounded during the test. Some other cars I have tested have no issues removing the plugs and leaving the wires disconnected. I don't want to end up testing the compression, going to start the ski and find out I've fried the coil or some other ignition part.



Any other tips on what I should look for? Are any spots on the hull prone to leaks? it has some screw in the handlebar hinge that I'll take a closer look at. Hopefully the part that the screw has replaced isn't too hard to find nor expensive.



Thanks!











Video of the ski running on the stand:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1w3...UtHsWOwAxdSzIr Attached Images IMG_2540.jpg (462.9 KB, 3 views)

