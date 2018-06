Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Nsrssr #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Saskatchewan, Canada Age 31 Posts 2 Nsrssr Hello to all!



New guy from up north in Canada. We have lots of lakes in Saskatchewan and they all want to be ridden by a Jet ski! I hope to be picking up my first ski this week. Will post up some pictures (if) when I get it and look it over!



Quick question - when doing a compression test on the 1989 650sx, do I need to ground the sparkplugs to the head, or is it OK to do a compression test with the plugs out and plug wires disconnected? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,776 Re: Nsrssr Leave the plugs in the caps and crowd them next to a head nut. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules