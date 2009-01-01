pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:14 PM #1
    dgrinny
    dgrinny is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Ohio (OH)
    Age
    16
    Posts
    4

    bn44 to sbn44 spacer.....

    i have a js550 86 and i did the converion of the regular bn to sbn 44 but you have to have the intake spacer so the pulse body doesnt hit the cylinder head but the regular carb bolts arent long enough for the sbn with the spacer any sollutions?? or is there aftermarket bolts you can buy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:23 PM #2
    jby257
    jby257 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Columbia SC
    Posts
    31

    Re: bn44 to sbn44 spacer.....

    Ziegler at watcon.com

    He can supply the gaskets too.

    You will need to get 10mm longer bolts too.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 