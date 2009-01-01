Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: bn44 to sbn44 spacer..... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Ohio (OH) Age 16 Posts 4 bn44 to sbn44 spacer..... i have a js550 86 and i did the converion of the regular bn to sbn 44 but you have to have the intake spacer so the pulse body doesnt hit the cylinder head but the regular carb bolts arent long enough for the sbn with the spacer any sollutions?? or is there aftermarket bolts you can buy #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Columbia SC Posts 31 Re: bn44 to sbn44 spacer..... Ziegler at watcon.com



He can supply the gaskets too.



