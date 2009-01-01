|
i have a js550 86 and i did the converion of the regular bn to sbn 44 but you have to have the intake spacer so the pulse body doesnt hit the cylinder head but the regular carb bolts arent long enough for the sbn with the spacer any sollutions?? or is there aftermarket bolts you can buy
Ziegler at watcon.com
He can supply the gaskets too.
You will need to get 10mm longer bolts too.
