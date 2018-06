Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2003 XP steering cable replacement #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2006 Location New Castle, DE Age 33 Posts 294 2003 XP steering cable replacement Does anyone have any pointers on replacing the steering cable on a 2003 xp? I have it all cut loose on both ends and I am just waiting for the new cable to get here. I dont want to pull it out yet because I didnt know if it is possible to pull the new one in with the old cable. Or maybe pull a string in with the old one to help guide the new one since it goes under the engine and the gas tank. 99 xpl

03 XP DI

96 wave raider 1100

96 hx

Re: 2003 XP steering cable replacement I just stripped a blown 04 xpdi boat and saved the cable. if I had to replace one I would pull towards front with new cable taped to the old one and work from there, I think I would cut the old front part just before the hood because it's length and remove it before pulling the new one

