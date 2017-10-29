|
|
-
PSI Pipe, Skat Impeller, Replica Beach House sponsons, misc
PSI Pipe for 787. appears to have been shortened by a previous owner, $150 + shipping
16-21 Impeller (Skat-trak?)fits 140mm pump. Some slight marks on edge. Would like to trade for 16-23, 17-22 or make me an offer.
Beach House replica sponsons for X4 hull (new, never used) $100 plus shipping. Large K&N filter with aluminum airbox adapter fits 720 engines $50 (obo) + shipping.
20180628_093252.jpg20171109_065732.jpg20171109_065800.jpgSponson.jpgIMG_1297.JPG20171029_174834.jpg
Last edited by critracer; Today at 10:16 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules