    PSI Pipe, Skat Impeller, Replica Beach House sponsons, misc

    PSI Pipe for 787. appears to have been shortened by a previous owner, $150 + shipping
    16-21 Impeller (Skat-trak?)fits 140mm pump. Some slight marks on edge. Would like to trade for 16-23, 17-22 or make me an offer.
    Beach House replica sponsons for X4 hull (new, never used) $100 plus shipping. Large K&N filter with aluminum airbox adapter fits 720 engines $50 (obo) + shipping.
    20180628_093252.jpg20171109_065732.jpg20171109_065800.jpgSponson.jpgIMG_1297.JPG20171029_174834.jpg
