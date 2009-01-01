pxctoday

  Today, 05:27 AM
    scensor
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    27
    Posts
    100

    Elko piston seadoo 951

    Long shot but ill give it a try.



    Looking to buy a set of elko 88,14 single ring for 951. Or any intel of who was the dealer of those stuff.
    Easyrider does not have them by the way.



    Thank you all in advance
  Today, 06:53 AM
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    3,346

    Re: Elko piston seadoo 951

    I don't ship out of country.
