Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx stainless impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Norcal Age 23 Posts 7 650sx stainless impeller I have a stainless impeller in decent shape. Not 100% sure on brand or pitch but David over at impros thinks it may be an older solas or jetlyne. 15 pitch. To get it refurbished would be about $60.00 through them. I can have them do it as they are pretty local to me but Iíll ask more. $75.00 plus shipping localated in Northern California



not entirely sure how to use this site yet so PM I can text easier Attached Images 57196D3A-EBB4-4EC3-8F40-4FC712F05BAC.jpeg (141.1 KB, 5 views)

57196D3A-EBB4-4EC3-8F40-4FC712F05BAC.jpeg (141.1 KB, 5 views) 70E38A00-DDEA-4236-94A9-0F7EE34F9A11.jpeg (2.36 MB, 3 views)

70E38A00-DDEA-4236-94A9-0F7EE34F9A11.jpeg (2.36 MB, 3 views) 62FE9725-7FF2-4DB9-99F7-237ED1800B64.jpeg (2.73 MB, 2 views)

62FE9725-7FF2-4DB9-99F7-237ED1800B64.jpeg (2.73 MB, 2 views) 92E77FE5-9785-42D3-B6EF-0C4E4B67C485.jpeg (2.16 MB, 2 views)

92E77FE5-9785-42D3-B6EF-0C4E4B67C485.jpeg (2.16 MB, 2 views) F74B8691-689D-40CA-966F-F598BC49C29F.jpeg (2.33 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules