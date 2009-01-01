Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What are all those dumb aluminum spacers on the SXR 800 engine and exhaust bolts for? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 139 What are all those dumb aluminum spacers on the SXR 800 engine and exhaust bolts for? Guys,



What are all those spacers for? They have about 5 of them on the bolts for the exhaust pipe, and another 4 on that bracket that holds the pipe to the motor, (where the choke & throttle cables mount).



Was Kawasaki too cheap to spec shorter bolts?



Do they act as a sort of heat sink?



If they have no reason for being there, Id rather replace those cheap, corrosion prone crappy long bolts with some shorter, high-quality, stainless steel bolts, and toss the spacers in my scrap box.



So is there an actual reason for the spacers to be there??, (if there is, Id still like to replace the crappy stock bolts with some same length SS ones).



