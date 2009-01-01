Guys,

What are all those spacers for? They have about 5 of them on the bolts for the exhaust pipe, and another 4 on that bracket that holds the pipe to the motor, (where the choke & throttle cables mount).

Was Kawasaki too cheap to spec shorter bolts?

Do they act as a sort of heat sink?

If they have no reason for being there, Id rather replace those cheap, corrosion prone crappy long bolts with some shorter, high-quality, stainless steel bolts, and toss the spacers in my scrap box.

So is there an actual reason for the spacers to be there??, (if there is, Id still like to replace the crappy stock bolts with some same length SS ones).

Whats the deal with them???