  1. Yesterday, 10:49 PM #1
    SX 550 - Where to start?

    Hi all,

    I have found a deal on a fairly tidy SX 550 that I’ll probably be making a move on very soon.

    I have never seen one up close or riden one so they are foreign to me. However I have owned an SX 650, 750 SXI and now I am running an SXR 800.

    The ski ski is fairly tidy but cosmetically it needs a tidy up.

    Going to start off by stripping all decals and trim, re turf it and paint the bumpers. After that it will get a whole new OEM decal set.

    I am looking at a bilge kit, top loader, handle bars and grips, possibly new steering cable.

    The ski has (as far as I can tell) a Klein Carb which is the 38mm with stock intake box. Everything else on the ski looks stock.


    So where here do I go from there? What mods do people to do open these up?

    I have had had a fairly good look online but it’s always good to get first hand experience from people.

    Thanks in advance!


    Note: edit for spelling.
    Last edited by MilesPNZ; Yesterday at 10:50 PM.
  2. Yesterday, 11:13 PM #2
    Re: SX 550 - Where to start?

    What year is it?

    Piston port or reed motor?
  3. Yesterday, 11:19 PM #3
    Re: SX 550 - Where to start?

    If you haven't already, find the FB 550 page and scroll through there...
