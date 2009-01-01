Hi all,
I have found a deal on a fairly tidy SX 550 that I’ll probably be making a move on very soon.
I have never seen one up close or riden one so they are foreign to me. However I have owned an SX 650, 750 SXI and now I am running an SXR 800.
The ski ski is fairly tidy but cosmetically it needs a tidy up.
Going to start off by stripping all decals and trim, re turf it and paint the bumpers. After that it will get a whole new OEM decal set.
I am looking at a bilge kit, top loader, handle bars and grips, possibly new steering cable.
The ski has (as far as I can tell) a Klein Carb which is the 38mm with stock intake box. Everything else on the ski looks stock.
So where here do I go from there? What mods do people to do open these up?
I have had had a fairly good look online but it’s always good to get first hand experience from people.
Thanks in advance!
