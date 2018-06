Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: So who needs complete 951di setup for a project? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,156 So who needs complete 951di setup for a project? This came from an '02 LRV with 186 hours. It lost compression, looks like possibly water ingestion. Crank turns smoothly still. Guy bought a wrecked gtx 951 carbed and I swapped everything over for him. So, this is everything except gauges, start button, dess post. Would love to see somebody swap this into a first gen sp or something. Make me an offer, it's taking up space. Attached Images DSCF2238.JPG (628.9 KB, 9 views)

DSCF2238.JPG (628.9 KB, 9 views) DSCF2239.JPG (684.1 KB, 9 views)

DSCF2239.JPG (684.1 KB, 9 views) DSCF2240.JPG (605.4 KB, 9 views) Last edited by Myself; Yesterday at 09:22 PM . http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

