Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SBN 44mm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Douglas Ma Age 23 Posts 5 SBN 44mm Trying to put an SBN 44mm carb on my stock js550, and the fuel pump is hitting head. I didnít know if anyone has run into this problem before 7307F0E8-75FD-44E9-A7A5-2B81D055D588.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,775 Re: SBN 44mm You either need a manifold spacer or get a sbn manifold, there were a couple of manufacturers. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules