I was recently given a 1988 JS550 in non running condition. I emptied the gas from fuel cell put in new 50 to 1 mix premium gas. I added a new battery to the unit. not sure how long this thing has sat so i pulled the plugs and got new ones. while plugs where out, i checked for spark it is good. i did this with a grounding spark tester. I oiled the cylinders, turned the unit over for about 10 seconds. put plugs in, tried to start unit, no go. No gas coming to carb. Checked water separator, cleaned it out. made sure it was sealed ok with low pressure test. turned unit over again, no go. pulled carb, took it apart, cleaned in ultra sonic cleaner, installed new float valve and gasket kit. put carb back on, still no joy. I checked compression, 155 rear cylinder, 158 front cylinder while holding throttle wide open. Shot some premix though the carb unit started right up. i can keep it running on this way, but still do not see any gas coming to carb. So after reading here and there on this website and others i test the hose that brings crankcase pressure to the fuel pump part of the carb, while turning motor over to run the fuel pump and i get no pressure. I am using a fluid filled 0-30 psi gauge to measure pressure. I am wondering if i need a special tool for this? I am not sure how much pressure i should see, so that is one ? also i have been able to download owners manual but not tech manual, so i am looking for that also. Any help would be greatly appreciated.



