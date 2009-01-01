|
Polaris sl 700 back fire
The polaris has a rebuilt motor, used last year for 3-4 hrs when it started to miss at high speed. I rebuilt the carbs, but it still misses. With the air cleaner off I noticed the back fire in the carb throat. Very noticable fire in the carb with the miss. this seems to be a timing issue but I do not know how to check the timing. Any ideas?
