Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris sl 700 back fire #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Alpena, Mi Age 69 Posts 2 Polaris sl 700 back fire The polaris has a rebuilt motor, used last year for 3-4 hrs when it started to miss at high speed. I rebuilt the carbs, but it still misses. With the air cleaner off I noticed the back fire in the carb throat. Very noticable fire in the carb with the miss. this seems to be a timing issue but I do not know how to check the timing. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

