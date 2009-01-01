Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wiseco 82mm piston kit (NIB) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 9 Wiseco 82mm piston kit (NIB) Wiseco 809M08200 Piston Kit

I have one that is brand new in the box, piston in a cloth bag, pin, rings and circlips in plastic bags.



I have a second which looks to be used and has some rust on the rings, and now that I look at the picture looks to be a 150 instead of a 200. If you want that one I'll include it at no cost.



$40 + shipping



IMG_0965.JPG IMG_0966.JPG IMG_0969.JPG IMG_0968 2.JPG IMG_0970.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules