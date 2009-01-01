Set of three complete piston kits, new in their boxes

01.4514.100
Prox Piston Kit JS750ZXi + JS1100
81.00 mm

The boxes look a little ratty but the contents look perfect (I had to break the seals on the boxes to take pictures). Pistons, rings, pins, circlips, each individually wrapped, as shown.

$200 + shipping for all three

IMG_0959.JPG IMG_0960.JPG IMG_0961.JPG IMG_0962.JPG IMG_0963.JPG IMG_0964.JPG