Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Inland jet sports aggressor 2k zxi sport cruiser sponsons #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 1,562 Inland jet sports aggressor 2k zxi sport cruiser sponsons Letting these go. NOS but have scuffing on the vinyl stickers from riding around in a bag for 20 yrs. These are the sponsons i used on my 800 sc build and they work great. Have hardware and instruction sheet. bolt on zxi, sc you need to reinforce with some bar stock and then thru bolt. $165 shipped "PITD" proud member of



Team TFP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules