Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Protec pipe for superjet $100 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Badin lake nc Age 49 Posts 71 Protec pipe for superjet $100 Pro tec B body pipe for sj. In super shape, never cracked or welded. Has rare stainles steel chamber, no dents336-964-6928 in nc<img src="http://www.pwctoday.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=540549&stc=1" attachmentid="540549" alt="" id="vbattach_540549" class="previewthumb"> #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Badin lake nc Age 49 Posts 71 Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100 Thanks, just ordered a factery pipe, hope it is a improvement over protec pipe works good. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 858 Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100 pics don't show... #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Badin lake nc Age 49 Posts 71 Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100 20180616_213309.jpg20180616_213309.jpg20180616_213309.jpg #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Badin lake nc Age 49 Posts 71 Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100 Oops, Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules