  Today, 03:13 PM #1
    badinllakenc
    PWCToday Regular
    Protec pipe for superjet $100

    Pro tec B body pipe for sj. In super shape, never cracked or welded. Has rare stainles&nbsp; steel chamber, no dents336-964-6928 in nc<img src="http://www.pwctoday.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=540549&amp;stc=1" attachmentid="540549" alt="" id="vbattach_540549" class="previewthumb">
  Today, 03:14 PM #2
    badinllakenc
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100

    Thanks, just ordered a factery pipe, hope it is a improvement over protec pipe works good.
  Today, 03:16 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    858

    Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100

    pics don't show...
  Today, 03:20 PM #4
    badinllakenc
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100

    20180616_213309.jpg20180616_213309.jpg20180616_213309.jpg
  Today, 03:23 PM #5
    badinllakenc
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: Protec pipe for superjet $100

    Oops,
