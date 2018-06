Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory exhaust #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location New Mexico Age 38 Posts 128 Factory exhaust Two new Factory exhaust for sale. One is a limited. The other a Mod. The limited is in its factory box. I opened the Mod to try it but never did. It hasn't been ran and will come in it's factory box. $650 plus shipping.





20180626_220542.jpg Last edited by oddballs41; Today at 02:50 PM . 1992 X2 - 44 mph on gps at 4100' elevation

1992 X2 - 750 build in process

1994 XIR - 1100 triple build in process

1995 WaveBlaster - 47 mph on gps at 4100' elevation

2000 SuperJet - stock

1998 XL 1200 with a Shuttle Craft Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules