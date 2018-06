Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR Waterbox issues that could cause bogging? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 136 SXR Waterbox issues that could cause bogging? Quick question guys.



Could something like a baffle inside the stock SXR waterbox come loose and cause my off-idle bogging issues??



I think I remember some shop telling me that could be an issue.



Does the stock waterbox even have baffles in there? Has anyone ever heard of this kind of problem?



