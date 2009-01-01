pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 92 TS 650 carb

  1. Today, 09:33 AM #1
    aquanut
    aquanut is offline
    PWCToday Newbie aquanut's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Delaware Coast
    Age
    49
    Posts
    41

    92 TS 650 carb

    I want to rebuild the carb on the TS because its fouling plugs with oil when i try to start it after sitting for a few days. Once i get it running its fine and will start easy all day but when it sits its a pain , I gotta take the plugs out clean them and its good to go. The compression was good in both cylinders , it runs fine and top speed is 34 mph which i thought was ok for that model , I have a buddy that's a jet ski mechanic and he said sounds like the rubber tips on the ends of the needles are swelled and it restricts fuel flow , I was looking at kit # 35-203A for a Keihin CDK 38mm , Also is there a fuel pump to rebuild on this ? I was kinda thrown off because he said its mostly replacing the needle and seat and diaphragms in the fuel pump ? Is there a separate pump or is that part of the carb and the kit i listed is all there is ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:55 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    5,831

    Re: 92 TS 650 carb

    28mm CDK carbs have a separate fuel pump
    38mm and larger CDK2 carbs have the fuel pump built into them

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 