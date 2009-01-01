Thread: 92 TS 650 carb

|
92 TS 650 carb
I want to rebuild the carb on the TS because its fouling plugs with oil when i try to start it after sitting for a few days. Once i get it running its fine and will start easy all day but when it sits its a pain , I gotta take the plugs out clean them and its good to go. The compression was good in both cylinders , it runs fine and top speed is 34 mph which i thought was ok for that model , I have a buddy that's a jet ski mechanic and he said sounds like the rubber tips on the ends of the needles are swelled and it restricts fuel flow , I was looking at kit # 35-203A for a Keihin CDK 38mm , Also is there a fuel pump to rebuild on this ? I was kinda thrown off because he said its mostly replacing the needle and seat and diaphragms in the fuel pump ? Is there a separate pump or is that part of the carb and the kit i listed is all there is ?
Re: 92 TS 650 carb
28mm CDK carbs have a separate fuel pump
38mm and larger CDK2 carbs have the fuel pump built into them
