Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92 TS 650 carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 49 Posts 41 92 TS 650 carb I want to rebuild the carb on the TS because its fouling plugs with oil when i try to start it after sitting for a few days. Once i get it running its fine and will start easy all day but when it sits its a pain , I gotta take the plugs out clean them and its good to go. The compression was good in both cylinders , it runs fine and top speed is 34 mph which i thought was ok for that model , I have a buddy that's a jet ski mechanic and he said sounds like the rubber tips on the ends of the needles are swelled and it restricts fuel flow , I was looking at kit # 35-203A for a Keihin CDK 38mm , Also is there a fuel pump to rebuild on this ? I was kinda thrown off because he said its mostly replacing the needle and seat and diaphragms in the fuel pump ? Is there a separate pump or is that part of the carb and the kit i listed is all there is ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 5,831 Re: 92 TS 650 carb 28mm CDK carbs have a separate fuel pump

38mm and larger CDK2 carbs have the fuel pump built into them

