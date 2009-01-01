|
Seadoo GTX SC won't start
I have a 2003 GTX SC and it was running great until it gave a long continuous beep and would not start. I checked the engine bay and noticed the battery had come loose and the negative cable was loose but not disconnected. I tightened everything and still not start. Checked the fuses and the 5 amp fuse for the EMS start/stop was blown. I replaced it and it worked normally for a few seconds and again the long beep and it blew the fuse again. When I plug in the dess key the gauges work and I can scroll through the modes. It is giving a p-1682 error for no communication ems due to the blown fuse. I know I have a short somewhere but is it the mpem or the ecu or somewhere else. Any ideas?
Thank you,
David
