Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 ZXI 750 top end rebuild...replace crank seals?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Hickory, NC Posts 5 97 ZXI 750 top end rebuild...replace crank seals?? So I've recently purchased a ZXI 750 that was on the lower side of compression. Went through the carbs and did a thorough cleaning and checking of the rest of the ski. Finally got it to start and ran horribly...would only run partial choke, partial throttle, hard start, and vibrate like crazy when given full throttle. Symptoms of the low compression (120/132psi).



I pulled the top end off and the front cylinder was extremely scored and burnt. I'm sending the cylinders out for machine work and will be rebuilding the top end.



I'm fairly new to 2 strokes but from the research I've done I might as well replace the crank seals while I have the motor out. Can someone send snips from the service manual or give me some guidance on how these are replaced?



I've attached a few photos of the damage.



