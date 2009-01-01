Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave raider Riva red exhaust issues #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Massachusetts Age 26 Posts 179 Wave raider Riva red exhaust issues I just picked up a raider and rebuilt the motor and put new lines on the exhaust. They seem to be all routed correctly but the only issue is that the hose from the stinger to the waterbox, the waterbox and the hose leaving the waterbox get extremely hot when riding. There is a barb fitting before the hose to the waterbox on the stinger and I tried blowing air through it and even poking a hanger through it but nothing comes out. Im assuming this is blocked up and is why the rest is getting so hot. Anyone have ideas or advice??? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules