  Today, 05:14 AM
    Brigand
    Brigand is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Uk Ipswich
    Posts
    5

    Zodiac projet 350 Yamaha 701 62t

    Hi, Ive got a problem in that Ive got 140psi on mag cylinder and 0psi on pto cylinder. I assume that it means I have a problem with rings or worse. Any advise would be appreciated. Is it engine out job? Should I do bearings etc at same time. I was running on premix btw. Thanks Jon
  Today, 06:23 AM
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is offline
    PWCToday Regular Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    140

    Re: Zodiac projet 350 Yamaha 701 62t

    Take the head off - then you'll have a better idea on what's going on, but 99.9% it is engine out job.

