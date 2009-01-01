|
Hi, Ive got a problem in that Ive got 140psi on mag cylinder and 0psi on pto cylinder. I assume that it means I have a problem with rings or worse. Any advise would be appreciated. Is it engine out job? Should I do bearings etc at same time. I was running on premix btw. Thanks Jon
Take the head off - then you'll have a better idea on what's going on, but 99.9% it is engine out job.
