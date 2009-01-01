Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Wave raider 1100 won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location california Age 44 Posts 1 1996 Wave raider 1100 won't start Hi, I am new to the forum and have a question:

My uncle just gave me an 1996 Wave Raider 1100. It has been sat since 2009. I just installed a brand new battery and it will not start when I press the start button, all I hear is a single metallic click every time I press the start button. What could it be a problem? Starter relay (solenoid) or the starter?



Thank in advance for your advice.

