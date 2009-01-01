Hi, I am new to the forum and have a question:
My uncle just gave me an 1996 Wave Raider 1100. It has been sat since 2009. I just installed a brand new battery and it will not start when I press the start button, all I hear is a single metallic click every time I press the start button. What could it be a problem? Starter relay (solenoid) or the starter?

Thank in advance for your advice.
Tony