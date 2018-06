Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Overstock/ used parts sale!!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 90 Overstock/ used parts sale!!! Clearing out some old inventory. Prices plus shipping. Flat $10 on orders under $149, Free on orders over $149. Will be adding them all to the website, but I give first crack at it to the folks here on the forum. Will update daily as needed. NO PAYPAL!!!! Must go through www.c57racing.com to order.



YAMAHA QTY PRICE B1 R&D INTAKE GRATE 1 $110.00 62T R&D INTAKE W/REEDS 1 $249.00 MIKUNI I BODY GPR CARB NEW 1 $100.00 61X DUAL 44 MIKUNI MANIFOLD 1 $50.00 OEM DRIVE COUPLER 3 FINGER 1 $20.00 OEM DRIVE COUPLER 5 FINGER 1 $20.00 OEM YAMAHA FINGER THROTTLE 2 $15.00 RHAAS 48MM SPEEDPLATE FOR OEM 1 $40.00



UNIVERSAL OCEAN PRO 44 NEW STYLE 1 $30.00 44 F/A ADAPTER 45* 1 $10.00 3 BOLT FRONT SPONSON WHITE 2 $249.00 PWR REAR SPONSONS NEW 1 $100.00 USED PRO K FLAME ARRESTOR 2 $20.00 160MM KAW PUMP WEDGE 2 DEGREE 1 $30.00 V-FORCE 3 REPLACEMENT REEDS NEW 1 $40.00 V-FORCE 2 REPLACEMENT REEDS NEW 1 $40.00 1/2 BLACK WATER BYPASS NEW 2 $10.00 3/8 BLACK WATER BYPASS NEW 1 $10.00 USED 4 D SHAPED K&N F/A 2 $20.00 ANGLED UMI FINGER THROTTLE USED 1 $45.00 CAST FINGER THROTTLE USED 1 $15.00 RRP STEERING REBUILD KIT NEW 1 $30.00 NEW HYDROSPACE POLE STOP 8 $75.00 www.c57racing.com



TYPO!!!!!



R&D DUAL MIKUNI MANIFOLD IS FOR 6M6





https://www.c57racing.com/store/c11/Used_Parts.html



