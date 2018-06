Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Overstock/ used parts sale!!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 90 Overstock/ used parts sale!!! Clearing out some old inventory. Prices plus shipping. Flat $10 on orders under $149, Free on orders over $149. Will be adding them all to the website, but I give first crack at it to the folks here on the forum. Will update daily as needed. NO PAYPAL!!!! Must go through www.c57racing.com to order.



Kawasaki QTY PRICE 440/550/550SX 38MM MIKUNI ROUND F/A 1 $10.00 38MM MIKUNI VELICITY STACK 1 $10.00 650/750/800 MONKEY GRIP MOTOR MOUNT SET OF 4 1 $70.00 SXR POWER PLENUM/ 1 PRO LOCK 1 $30.00 OEM SXR EXHAUST COMPLETE 1 $125.00 JSU/BULLET CARBON RIDEPLATE 1 $125.00 KOMMANDER/JSU DOME SET 85MM 0.060” DROP DOWN 26CC 1 $60.00 KOMMANDER/JSU DOME SET 83MM 32CC 1 $60.00 BLOWSION BILLET FUEL PICKUP 1 $50.00 SOLAS BILLET NOSE BOOT SXR DYNAFLY 5 $5.00 BILLET 800 COUPLER USED 1 $25.00 0.060” ALUMINUM BASE GASKET SPACER 1 $20.00 BLOWSION SXR BILLET EXHAUST OUTLET 1 $40.00 OEM SXR RIDEPLATE 2 $25.00 WISECO 0.50MM OVER BP750/1100 KAW PISTON KIT 1 $65.00 20MM SMALL PIN 750/900 TOP END BEARING 4 $10.00 22MM BIG PIN 750/1100 TOP END BEARING 8 $10.00 1100 BEARING SPACERS SXR1100 5 $20.00 KOMMANDER MODIFIED EBOX BRACKET 1 $50.00 WSM CRANK SEAL SET TEFLON COATED 1 $10.00 900 OEM COUPLER 1 $20.00 MSD SPARK PLUG BOOT SET 1 $30.00 1100 HEAD GASKET 3 $5.00 UNIVERSAL OCEAN PRO 44 NEW STYLE 1 $30.00 44 F/A ADAPTER 45* 1 $10.00 3 BOLT FRONT SPONSON WHITE 2 $249.00 PWR REAR SPONSONS NEW 1 $100.00 USED PRO K FLAME ARRESTOR 2 $20.00 160MM KAW PUMP WEDGE 2 DEGREE 1 $30.00 V-FORCE 3 REPLACEMENT REEDS NEW 1 $40.00 V-FORCE 2 REPLACEMENT REEDS NEW 1 $40.00 1/2” BLACK WATER BYPASS NEW 2 $10.00 3/8” BLACK WATER BYPASS NEW 1 $10.00 USED 4” D SHAPED K&N F/A 2 $20.00 ANGLED UMI FINGER THROTTLE USED 1 $45.00 CAST FINGER THROTTLE USED 1 $15.00 RRP STEERING REBUILD KIT NEW 1 $30.00 NEW HYDROSPACE POLE STOP 8 $75.00 Attached Images 20180226_210222.jpg (3.07 MB, 5 views)

For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location Maine Age 23 Posts 95 Re: Overstock/ used parts sale!!! Okay so I want an 1100 head gasket, and both used pro-k filters assuming they’re in good shape, no tears. I don’t see any place on the website to send my 55$. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 90 Re: Overstock/ used parts sale!!! Originally Posted by js3000 Originally Posted by Okay so I want an 1100 head gasket, and both used pro-k filters assuming they’re in good shape, no tears. I don’t see any place on the website to send my 55$.



https://www.c57racing.com/store/c11/Used_Parts.html www.c57racing.com



