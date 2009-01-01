Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet Power Exhaust Manifold Bolts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Orange County Posts 24 Jet Power Exhaust Manifold Bolts I finally got around to getting rid of the crappy factory exhaust on my 85 js550 and upgraded to the jet power exhaust they put in the newer models. Got everything in the mail and couldn't be more happy of the condition but the sender forgot to mention they didn't have the hardware to bolt the exhaust manifold to the cylinder. Does anyone have the proper set of stainless bolts? Or even the correct dimensions, I looked around and am having trouble finding them. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

