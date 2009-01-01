Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Grinch09 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New Jersey Posts 5 Grinch09 HI all . New to four. . I have a few old dog JS550's. I'm having trouble w my 1985 js550. I rebuilt stock round body carb bn38. Was attempting to tune ski today. The ski idles fine and revs up in water when up partially on/or pressed against trailer. When u attemp to ride ski it dies , no power. Any suggestions ? Also I have a 1988 that's been sitting since 93 in a garage. Was put away as a running ski. Rain water did fill engine bay partially now has no spark. Mag/ starter cover were removed looked dry and new inside. I also lightly cleaned contacts. I replaced start/stop switch all so cleaned contacts in ebox w negative results. Thanks for any assistance. no Braaap in nj. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

