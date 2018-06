Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Yamaha WR500 Fuel Line Locations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Carrollton, OH Age 39 Posts 2 1991 Yamaha WR500 Fuel Line Locations I recently bought a 1991 Yamaha WR500 and pulled the carb off to rebuild and clean it. Well some things came up and I wasn't able to reinstall it right away and now I forget what fuel line goes where. I am attaching a pic that I would really appreciate your help figuring out.



I can get the ski started with the primer, but it stalls out anyway I have the lines set. I also changed all the fuel filters to be safe. For the lines into the tank how far are they supposed to be inside the tank?

