Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 66 Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions So I just picked up a Jet craft engineering water box, because I thought it was a good deal and figure I would give it a try, I'm curious to whom have ran this box? How much louder is it? And is there any performance benefits over a stock sxi pro box? Going to be running it with factory pipe. And information is appreciatedimage2(2).jpeg #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 703 Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions I had one in 93’ on a 750 with factory pipe and head. I remember it sounded cool. Not that loud. Deep sounding Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 08:05 PM . #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 66 Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions Thanks... Can't wait to give it a try #4 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 703 Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions Make sure you install it with air going over the bumps/cuts. Not against! #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 66 Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions Actually don't have it in my hand yet. It's being shipped, so not quite sure what you mean. But hope it's apparent when I see it. #6 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 703 Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions It will be Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

