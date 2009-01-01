|
Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions
So I just picked up a Jet craft engineering water box, because I thought it was a good deal and figure I would give it a try, I'm curious to whom have ran this box? How much louder is it? And is there any performance benefits over a stock sxi pro box? Going to be running it with factory pipe. And information is appreciatedimage2(2).jpeg
I dream skis
Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions
I had one in 93’ on a 750 with factory pipe and head. I remember it sounded cool. Not that loud. Deep sounding
Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions
Thanks... Can't wait to give it a try
I dream skis
Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions
Make sure you install it with air going over the bumps/cuts. Not against!
Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions
Actually don't have it in my hand yet. It's being shipped, so not quite sure what you mean. But hope it's apparent when I see it.
I dream skis
Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions
