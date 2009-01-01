pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 08:01 PM #1
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    66

    Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions

    So I just picked up a Jet craft engineering water box, because I thought it was a good deal and figure I would give it a try, I'm curious to whom have ran this box? How much louder is it? And is there any performance benefits over a stock sxi pro box? Going to be running it with factory pipe. And information is appreciatedimage2(2).jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:03 PM #2
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    703

    Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions

    I had one in 93’ on a 750 with factory pipe and head. I remember it sounded cool. Not that loud. Deep sounding
    Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 08:05 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:14 PM #3
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    66

    Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions

    Thanks... Can't wait to give it a try
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:48 PM #4
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    703

    Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions

    Make sure you install it with air going over the bumps/cuts. Not against!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:52 PM #5
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    66

    Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions

    Actually don't have it in my hand yet. It's being shipped, so not quite sure what you mean. But hope it's apparent when I see it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:57 PM #6
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    703

    Re: Who's ran a Jet craft engineering water box? Questions

    It will be
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 