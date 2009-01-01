Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 900 stx sometimes I have spark sometimes not. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Georgia Posts 1 99 900 stx sometimes I have spark sometimes not. When it has spark it fires right up and runs great. When it doesn't it turns over and that's it. Example, I started it before I went to the lake Sunday. Got to the lake and it wouldn't start, pulled it back out of the water and it still wouldn't start. Ran around on my other ski for a half hour, went back and tried it again and it started no problem. Put it in the water and rode all day. Got home and tried to start it to flush it out and it wouldn't start. Came home from work Monday and it started fine but Tuesday morning once again no fire. I've checked for spark on all three plugs when this happens and they are dead. All my switches and main fuse are good. I'm thinking this is a loose wire issue but haven't run it down yet. Any advice is welcome. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules