Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Honda Aquatrax f12x turbo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Orlando Age 32 Posts 1 2003 Honda Aquatrax f12x turbo Hi, my jet ski got flooded and lost psi in the cylinder. I fix this problem after a year but now I have no spark. I changed the Crank Position Sensor and main relay and still nothing.

Please help with an idea Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules