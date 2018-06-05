Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Ireland Posts 3 Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off Hi guys newbie to the site from Ireland,

I have my x2 650 almost ready to rock but am having problems with fuelling,

Ski spec is:

Fully rebuilt 750 big pin motor new crank, pistons, seals etc

Boyesen stuffed reeds,

West coast pipe (just been blasted and coated ninja green)

Aftermarket intake grate

Cut ride plate

R and d pump stuffed

Skat Trax #5 impeller

Cdk 2 carb

Primer kit



The problem I am having is ski runs fine with hose attached

However, when in the water when I start it it bits down and cuts out over approx 20% throttle I have rebuilt the carb and have the various spring with the kit and still not running right,

When I run the ski with fuel return disconnected no fuel comes from the carb return,

I have also replaced tank check valve,

When I give the primer a few pumps in the water the ski tries to take off like crazy and then bits,

I'm 99.9% sure it's carb related,

I have returned hi and low jet screws to factory and tried work my way from there and still nothing

