|
|
-
Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off
Hi guys newbie to the site from Ireland,
I have my x2 650 almost ready to rock but am having problems with fuelling,
Ski spec is:
Fully rebuilt 750 big pin motor new crank, pistons, seals etc
Boyesen stuffed reeds,
West coast pipe (just been blasted and coated ninja green)
Aftermarket intake grate
Cut ride plate
R and d pump stuffed
Skat Trax #5 impeller
Cdk 2 carb
Primer kit
The problem I am having is ski runs fine with hose attached
However, when in the water when I start it it bits down and cuts out over approx 20% throttle I have rebuilt the carb and have the various spring with the kit and still not running right,
When I run the ski with fuel return disconnected no fuel comes from the carb return,
I have also replaced tank check valve,
When I give the primer a few pumps in the water the ski tries to take off like crazy and then bits,
I'm 99.9% sure it's carb related,
I have returned hi and low jet screws to factory and tried work my way from there and still nothing
Anybody running a similar spec ski and have any idea what kind of pop off pressure I should be running?
-
Re: Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off
Sorry guys stupid spell check, "bits" should mean bogs and cuts out
-
Re: Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules