  Today, 05:32 PM #1
    X2750
    X2750 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Ireland
    Posts
    3

    Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off

    Hi guys newbie to the site from Ireland,
    I have my x2 650 almost ready to rock but am having problems with fuelling,
    Ski spec is:
    Fully rebuilt 750 big pin motor new crank, pistons, seals etc
    Boyesen stuffed reeds,
    West coast pipe (just been blasted and coated ninja green)
    Aftermarket intake grate
    Cut ride plate
    R and d pump stuffed
    Skat Trax #5 impeller
    Cdk 2 carb
    Primer kit

    The problem I am having is ski runs fine with hose attached
    However, when in the water when I start it it bits down and cuts out over approx 20% throttle I have rebuilt the carb and have the various spring with the kit and still not running right,
    When I run the ski with fuel return disconnected no fuel comes from the carb return,
    I have also replaced tank check valve,
    When I give the primer a few pumps in the water the ski tries to take off like crazy and then bits,
    I'm 99.9% sure it's carb related,
    I have returned hi and low jet screws to factory and tried work my way from there and still nothing
    Anybody running a similar spec ski and have any idea what kind of pop off pressure I should be running?
  Today, 05:35 PM #2
    X2750
    X2750 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Ireland
    Posts
    3

    Re: Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off

    Sorry guys stupid spell check, "bits" should mean bogs and cuts out
  Today, 05:38 PM #3
    X2750
    X2750 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Ireland
    Posts
    3

    Re: Kawasaki x2 750 bp pop off

    20180605_204252.jpg
