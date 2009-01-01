Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cant get rid of black mold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Seattle Age 37 Posts 18 Cant get rid of black mold My ski is a 2002 Aquatrax F12X. Thing is awesome, but starting to show its age. One of the more annoying cosmetic things has been the black mold that formed on the red foam buffer in the middle of the handle bars (the pad thing that's smack in the middle where you'd expect a car horn to be). It spotted black mold. No matter what I do (I tried scrubbing, I tried bleach, I tried toothpaste) I cannot get the stains to come out!! Is there a way to get rid of it?



If not, what would a new buffer piece cost? Anyone have a part number? Haven't looked at how easy it is to swap. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 11,647 Re: Cant get rid of black mold Tilex for mold/mildew is the best thing I've ever tried. I was ready to throw away the seats on my pontoon boats until I tried Tilex, and I tried everything else first. #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2006 Location South Ga Posts 1,270 Re: Cant get rid of black mold You won't get it to come clean. Call Brian @ jet ski international. He has new ones and if I remember they're about $15 07 Honda F12X Saphire Blue

