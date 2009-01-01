My ski is a 2002 Aquatrax F12X. Thing is awesome, but starting to show its age. One of the more annoying cosmetic things has been the black mold that formed on the red foam buffer in the middle of the handle bars (the pad thing that's smack in the middle where you'd expect a car horn to be). It spotted black mold. No matter what I do (I tried scrubbing, I tried bleach, I tried toothpaste) I cannot get the stains to come out!! Is there a way to get rid of it?
If not, what would a new buffer piece cost? Anyone have a part number? Haven't looked at how easy it is to swap.