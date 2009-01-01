pxctoday

  Today, 04:35 PM
    tyson0317
    tyson0317 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    37
    Posts
    18

    Cant get rid of black mold

    My ski is a 2002 Aquatrax F12X. Thing is awesome, but starting to show its age. One of the more annoying cosmetic things has been the black mold that formed on the red foam buffer in the middle of the handle bars (the pad thing that's smack in the middle where you'd expect a car horn to be). It spotted black mold. No matter what I do (I tried scrubbing, I tried bleach, I tried toothpaste) I cannot get the stains to come out!! Is there a way to get rid of it?

    If not, what would a new buffer piece cost? Anyone have a part number? Haven't looked at how easy it is to swap.
  Today, 04:45 PM
    SxiPro
    SxiPro is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SxiPro's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Right here
    Posts
    11,647

    Re: Cant get rid of black mold

    Tilex for mold/mildew is the best thing I've ever tried. I was ready to throw away the seats on my pontoon boats until I tried Tilex, and I tried everything else first.
  Today, 04:49 PM
    spatera
    spatera is offline
    Top Dog spatera's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    South Ga
    Posts
    1,270

    Re: Cant get rid of black mold

    You won't get it to come clean. Call Brian @ jet ski international. He has new ones and if I remember they're about $15
    07 Honda F12X Saphire Blue
    MacBoost, Large intercooler, solas intake grate and impeller.

    03 Honda F12X Red
    Jim's Alpha Boost kit, H2O ECU Modulator, Large Intercooler, Solas intake grate and Impeller

    05 SeaDoo GTX 4-tec Supercharged

    Used to have:
    98 GP760, 97 GTX Sea Doo, 97 GP1200, 02 Honda F12X, 2-03 Honda F12X,

    Need to have:
    F15X
