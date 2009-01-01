pxctoday

Thread: Stator refurb

  Today, 03:35 PM #1
    camper4lyfe
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Fairport, NY
    Age
    38
    Posts
    34

    Stator refurb

    This isn't necessarily Kawasaki specific, but since that's what I have, I'm posting it here.

    I'm in the process of doing some maintenance on the jet pump, and along with a worn impeller, I'm finding the leading edges of the stator vanes to be a bit chewed up. I'm going to check with a guy here at work to see if he has the time/want to do some fill welds so that I can grind it off smooth. Barring that, since he's seemed pretty busy of late, how feasible would it be to rough up the edges and apply JB Weld, or similar, to the leading edges and grind/file them smooth as I would with the welds? It does seem a bit...hokey, but it's my only option if the welding doesn't pan out.

    Thoughts?
  Today, 03:42 PM #2
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,032

    Re: Stator refurb

    it would last about as long as it would take to dry.
