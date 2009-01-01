Thread: Stator refurb

|
PWCToday Newbie
Stator refurb
This isn't necessarily Kawasaki specific, but since that's what I have, I'm posting it here.
I'm in the process of doing some maintenance on the jet pump, and along with a worn impeller, I'm finding the leading edges of the stator vanes to be a bit chewed up. I'm going to check with a guy here at work to see if he has the time/want to do some fill welds so that I can grind it off smooth. Barring that, since he's seemed pretty busy of late, how feasible would it be to rough up the edges and apply JB Weld, or similar, to the leading edges and grind/file them smooth as I would with the welds? It does seem a bit...hokey, but it's my only option if the welding doesn't pan out.
Thoughts?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Stator refurb
it would last about as long as it would take to dry.
