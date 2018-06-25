pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:58 PM #1
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    37
    Posts
    73

    Pjs 440 style pump

    Im selling my PJS pump. Its brand new never used.

    300.00 plus shipping OBO

    Thanks,
    Ryan
    20180625_220314.jpg20180625_220047.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:29 PM #2
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    37
    Posts
    73

    Re: Pjs 440 style pump

    This pump has never been used, but does have signs of being in a bin for who know how long. No box or packaging.

    Thanks,
    Ryan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 