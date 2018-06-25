pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Today, 01:53 PM #1
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    37
    Posts
    73

    Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    I'm selling a brand new Jetnetics lightweight charging flywheel for a 550 or 440.

    400.00 plus shipping OBO

    Thanks,
    Ryan20180625_220116.jpg20180625_220112.jpg20180625_220119.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:39 PM #2
    bird
    bird is offline
    I dream skis bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    33
    Posts
    742

    Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    That is NOT new....
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:42 PM #3
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    37
    Posts
    73

    Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    It's never been bolted on man. Not a single mark on the shaft area, and not a single mark on the teeth.

    Ryan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:49 PM #4
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    New Hampshire
    Age
    40
    Posts
    5,973

    Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    Quote Originally Posted by Riveted View Post
    I'm selling a brand new Jetnetics lightweight charging flywheel for a 550 or 440.

    400.00 plus shipping OBO

    Thanks,
    Ryan20180625_220116.jpg20180625_220112.jpg20180625_220119.jpg
    Woodruff slot looks used???

    Prospect Mountain Powersports
    Altitude; 653
    Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
    Limited 93 X2- 45.1
    Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
    92 WR3- 37.0
    93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport
    94 WB1- Limited
    09 superjet- stock 1 owner
    88 WetJet 432- stock 1 owner
    87 X2- stock 1 owner
    82 js440- stock 1 owner
    92 js440- stock 1 owner
    85 js550- stock 1 owner
    85 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
    85 js440- super stock- Region 8 Novice
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:52 PM #5
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    37
    Posts
    73

    Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    I'll take a closer look when I get home and post some .ore pictures. This has been in a crate with a bunch of other parts.

    Ryan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:13 PM #6
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,859

    Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    There is a difference between new and never used. New would imply that it is still sealed in the factory packing. I do agree though that it looks like it was never used and just has storage wear.
    Last edited by bandit88; Today at 04:14 PM.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:21 PM #7
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    37
    Posts
    73

    Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    Makes sense to me. I'll change the post.

    Thanks,
    Ryan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 04:24 PM #8
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    37
    Posts
    73

    Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel

    Makes sense to me. I'll try to change the post.

    Thanks,
    Ryan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 