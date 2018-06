Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Corona/Havasu Age 37 Posts 73 Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel I'm selling a brand new Jetnetics lightweight charging flywheel for a 550 or 440.



400.00 plus shipping OBO



Thanks,

Ryan20180625_220116.jpg20180625_220112.jpg20180625_220119.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2012 Location La Crosse right on the RIVER Age 33 Posts 742 Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel That is NOT new.... Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors



Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Corona/Havasu Age 37 Posts 73 Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel It's never been bolted on man. Not a single mark on the shaft area, and not a single mark on the teeth.



Ryan #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location New Hampshire Age 40 Posts 5,973 Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel Originally Posted by Riveted Originally Posted by



400.00 plus shipping OBO



Thanks,

Ryan I'm selling a brand new Jetnetics lightweight charging flywheel for a 550 or 440.400.00 plus shipping OBOThanks,Ryan 20180625_220116.jpg 20180625_220112.jpg 20180625_220119.jpg

Prospect Mountain Powersports

Altitude; 653

Limited 87 650SX- 43.6

Limited 93 X2- 45.1

Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7

92 WR3- 37.0

93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport

94 WB1- Limited

09 superjet- stock 1 owner

88 WetJet 432- stock 1 owner

87 X2- stock 1 owner

82 js440- stock 1 owner

92 js440- stock 1 owner

85 js550- stock 1 owner

85 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class

85 js440- super stock- Region 8 Novice #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Corona/Havasu Age 37 Posts 73 Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel I'll take a closer look when I get home and post some .ore pictures. This has been in a crate with a bunch of other parts.



Ryan #6 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,859 Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel There is a difference between new and never used. New would imply that it is still sealed in the factory packing. I do agree though that it looks like it was never used and just has storage wear. Last edited by bandit88; Today at 04:14 PM .

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Corona/Havasu Age 37 Posts 73 Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel Makes sense to me. I'll change the post.



Thanks,

Ryan #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Corona/Havasu Age 37 Posts 73 Re: Jetnetics 440/550 Charging flywheel Makes sense to me. I'll try to change the post.



Thanks,

Ryan Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules