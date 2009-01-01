pxctoday

  Today, 01:27 PM
    Burrman
    750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday

    I should start out by saying that there are no holes in the hull, it just is pretty rough and some places really rough. I have polyester resin to repair my hand pole (cracked by the handlebars) and I've read about people making polyester peanut butter to use as a filler, but am not sure if I should go that route, if I should use straight resin and cloth then sand for days, or use 3M's fiberglass filler (not autobody filler). I'm planning on painting when I'm done, but am looking for what would be better to use to smooth out the bottom. Will upload some pictures when I get home.
  Today, 03:23 PM
    raven007
    Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday

    Why are you using polyester instead of epoxy?
  Today, 03:44 PM
    restosud
    Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday

    do not use polyester resin.smc needs at least vinylester or better yet epoxy.
  Today, 04:03 PM
    Myself
    Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday

    PC-11 epoxy paste. Well known in the marine community. You can spread it on like thick peanut butter.
  Today, 04:07 PM
    Burrman
    Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday

    Quote Originally Posted by restosud View Post
    do not use polyester resin.smc needs at least vinylester or better yet epoxy.
    Well ****...for whatever reason I thought I had read that polyester resin was fine my ski...apparently not. Need to find some epoxy resin locally...on the same note though, what to use as a filler for the bottom?
