750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday I should start out by saying that there are no holes in the hull, it just is pretty rough and some places really rough. I have polyester resin to repair my hand pole (cracked by the handlebars) and I've read about people making polyester peanut butter to use as a filler, but am not sure if I should go that route, if I should use straight resin and cloth then sand for days, or use 3M's fiberglass filler (not autobody filler). I'm planning on painting when I'm done, but am looking for what would be better to use to smooth out the bottom. Will upload some pictures when I get home. 92 750SX - Solas Concord 11/16 prop, pump plugs, R&D timing advancement, K&N filter, electric bilge set up, finger throttle



Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday Why are you using polyester instead of epoxy?

Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday do not use polyester resin.smc needs at least vinylester or better yet epoxy.

Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday PC-11 epoxy paste. Well known in the marine community. You can spread it on like thick peanut butter. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Re: 750SX Hull Repair - Bottom looks like it was beached...on rocks...everyday Originally Posted by restosud Originally Posted by do not use polyester resin.smc needs at least vinylester or better yet epoxy.



