Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: help - 95 XP dead (no click or nothing) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Calgary Posts 74 help - 95 XP dead (no click or nothing) I've had this 95 XP (I think at 750) for about 5 years - 2 years ago is the last time I rode and fired it up. At that time it was sporatically stalling on me and when it did it would be totally dead (no click or turnover) - I believed the issue was a bad ground on starter but never got around to it until recently.



So the other day I ran a 2nd ground from the 2nd bolt holding the starter to the motor and connected to ground. I then tried to fire it up but only got a click - checked battery which was low so I jumpered to a 2nd battery and tried again - it again just gave me a click. Thought the positive wire on battery was loose so tightened it and tried again - this time no click - no nothing.



So I opened up the main brain and checked fuses - all were good. I then got my electrical light and put one end on the negative battery and the other on the solenoid (side which connects to battery) and got a light - so I then put the probe on the other side of the solkenoid (which goes to starter) and hit the starter button - got no lite so confirmed power is not going across the solenoid (yes I confirmed I have the key in). So my understanding is you can jumper the 2 main solenoid prongs together to force the starter to turn - so I jumpered the two posts on the solenoid and still nothing - but odd thing is when I jumpered the solenoid the electrical light no longer would lite up on either of the solenoid posts and not even if I put the probe directly on the positive terminal of the battery - it is like making that jumper connection on the solenoid is causing a short or something - but I'm not getting sparking like you would expect if you touch both terminals of the battery together??? BTW - I left the jumper on the solenoid on for a few extra seconds the 2nd time and started to notice smoking under it so I disconnected.



Any advice would be appreciated. Does it sound like a bad solenoid? Oh, I also connected postive power direct to the other side of the solenoid (which basically runs direct to the starter postive) and still nothing. Any ideas?



