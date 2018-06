Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Texas Age 31 Posts 509 Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II Brand new, never run

Factory Pipe Spec II

It's not complete, i know it's missing the water filter/ECWI solenoid. And the rev limiter.



I wouldn't think that there's too many of these still out here in this condition.

550$ plus shipping

FPP4.jpgFPP3.jpgFPP2.jpgFPP1.jpgFPP.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,342 Re: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II Amazing to see! That's a strong offering. A few folks asked me to see if FPP would remake these since the stand up pipes they made last year were such a success. I didn't investigate though, seems like you have to buy 50 of them and even then I don't know if they'd do it. This is the only new complete pipe I've seen. I found a new 717 pipe once but never the 787. #3 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Texas Age 31 Posts 509 Re: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II I had no idea it was brand new until it came in. I bought it years ago on ebay, wasn't advertised as such. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,886 Re: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II I am also hoping that FPP will make a run of the Spec II’s again...



Even the Spec 1’s ! What would Chuck Norris do? #5 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Texas Age 31 Posts 509 Re: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II Originally Posted by Cliff Originally Posted by I am also hoping that FPP will make a run of the Spec II’s again...



Even the Spec 1’s ! #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2012 Location Mooresville NC Age 39 Posts 64 Re: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II Originally Posted by Green95LX Originally Posted by Why wait? Heres your chance to get one. #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,886 Re: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II I’m not gonna lie...It would be a nice addition to my meager collection. But I already have the big ticket items for my skis.



A member posted just the other day in another thread that he was looking to “lightly mod” his ‘96 XP and was thinking about a pipe. Maybe he’ll see this ad and take it off your hands. What would Chuck Norris do? #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,886 Re: Brand New 787 Factory Pipe Spec II Originally Posted by kawasaki00 Originally Posted by Perfect comeback LOL



Now if FPP made a production run on Spec I & II’s. I would buy 3 set ups that were complete with the full parts lists with all included parts & hardware. What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules