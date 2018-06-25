|
Yamaha 701 Riva Head O-ring Kits For Sale
Yamaha oring kits for 701 Riva heads for sale. See the pictures. 2 complete and 3 partial RY 10026-O Riva kits, $40 shipped for everything. These are for the Riva 2 piece billet heads. Con US only. I take paypal.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Re: Yamaha 701 Riva Head O-ring Kits For Sale
Riva sells these kits on their website for $24.95 each + shipping.
