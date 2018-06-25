pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:03 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    Yamaha 701 Riva Head O-ring Kits For Sale

    Yamaha oring kits for 701 Riva heads for sale. See the pictures. 2 complete and 3 partial RY 10026-O Riva kits, $40 shipped for everything. These are for the Riva 2 piece billet heads. Con US only. I take paypal.

  2. Today, 12:06 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    49
    Posts
    8,672
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Yamaha 701 Riva Head O-ring Kits For Sale

    Riva sells these kits on their website for $24.95 each + shipping.


