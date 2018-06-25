Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 701 Riva Head O-ring Kits For Sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,672 Blog Entries 5 Yamaha 701 Riva Head O-ring Kits For Sale Yamaha oring kits for 701 Riva heads for sale. See the pictures. 2 complete and 3 partial RY 10026-O Riva kits, $40 shipped for everything. These are for the Riva 2 piece billet heads. Con US only. I take paypal.



20180625_191214.jpg



20180625_191223.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,672 Blog Entries 5 Re: Yamaha 701 Riva Head O-ring Kits For Sale Riva sells these kits on their website for $24.95 each + shipping.



