Top Dog
Full Advent Total Loss / ECWI setup for 650/750/800 motors
Selling my complete total loss setup from my JS build. Everything works perfect, is in super nice shape, and has never given me any issues. This is a full setup and includes everything you need to put on your motor and then go ride. Includes: Advent T3 CDI, 750 ebox that is mint inside, plug wires replaced by JSS last year, TBM total loss flywheel, front cover with ignition pickup, water injection solenoid, spray bar, and no clog water filter. Advent has D7 curveset and comes with all the original paperwork. This is the best way to add a ton of bottom end to your motor. I was running this with a lithium battery and would get about 4 tanks of gas before needing to recharge. Asking $820 shipped.
