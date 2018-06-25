Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx title in hand #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Florida Age 26 Posts 2 750sx title in hand 750sx, runs great, starts right up, rebuilt the ski a few months back and now I'm looking a new venture, ski is really fast. Engine has 165 on both cylinders, need Reed valves, put a carb kit in it, put a new fuel tank in with a new fuel pick up. Put a new engine bed plate on, new carrier bearing seal. Has a pjs intake grate, and a ocean pro ride plate, the pump is Brand new with a skat trak 9/17 impeller, and pjs turn nozzle. I just installed a brand new aluminum AC handle pole -2in, only put 1 tank threw since the new pole. Total I've only put 4 tanks threw, only use synthetic oil and rec 87 fuel. Has a new battery. I have the title in hand registration is good till next may. I planned on upgrading the exhaust so I have a SBN 44 carb to go with it. Just let me know if you have any questions 1850obo does not come with a trailer. Also has zero degree bars with finger throttle and new steering cable. I repainted the hull, its not perfect but she runs like a raped ape. Located in west palm beach area florida Attached Images 20180625_114318.jpg (1.84 MB, 7 views)

Also forgot to add, has new stator from jetski solutions

