750sx, runs great, starts right up, rebuilt the ski a few months back and now I'm looking a new venture, ski is really fast. Engine has 165 on both cylinders, need Reed valves, put a carb kit in it, put a new fuel tank in with a new fuel pick up. Put a new engine bed plate on, new carrier bearing seal. Has a pjs intake grate, and a ocean pro ride plate, the pump is Brand new with a skat trak 9/17 impeller, and pjs turn nozzle. I just installed a brand new aluminum AC handle pole -2in, only put 1 tank threw since the new pole. Total I've only put 4 tanks threw, only use synthetic oil and rec 87 fuel. Has a new battery. I have the title in hand registration is good till next may. I planned on upgrading the exhaust so I have a SBN 44 carb to go with it. Just let me know if you have any questions 1850obo does not come with a trailer. Also has zero degree bars with finger throttle and new steering cable. I repainted the hull, its not perfect but she runs like a raped ape. Located in west palm beach area florida