pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:48 AM #1
    Flfrodo
    Flfrodo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    26
    Posts
    2

    750sx title in hand

    750sx, runs great, starts right up, rebuilt the ski a few months back and now I'm looking a new venture, ski is really fast. Engine has 165 on both cylinders, need Reed valves, put a carb kit in it, put a new fuel tank in with a new fuel pick up. Put a new engine bed plate on, new carrier bearing seal. Has a pjs intake grate, and a ocean pro ride plate, the pump is Brand new with a skat trak 9/17 impeller, and pjs turn nozzle. I just installed a brand new aluminum AC handle pole -2in, only put 1 tank threw since the new pole. Total I've only put 4 tanks threw, only use synthetic oil and rec 87 fuel. Has a new battery. I have the title in hand registration is good till next may. I planned on upgrading the exhaust so I have a SBN 44 carb to go with it. Just let me know if you have any questions 1850obo does not come with a trailer. Also has zero degree bars with finger throttle and new steering cable. I repainted the hull, its not perfect but she runs like a raped ape. Located in west palm beach area florida
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Flfrodo; Today at 10:49 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:15 PM #2
    Flfrodo
    Flfrodo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    26
    Posts
    2

    Re: 750sx title in hand

    Also forgot to add, has new stator from jetski solutions
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. Flfrodo

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 