Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MSX 140 oil line size #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 36 Posts 821 MSX 140 oil line size Anyone know off the top of their head what size tygon for the oil lines? Was gonna grab tubing at lunch, ski is at home 12 miles away. XI Sport

FX140 #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 36 Posts 821 Re: MSX 140 oil line size Found it. 3mmx7mm. XI Sport

