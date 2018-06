Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx with a 750 questions #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 5,821 650sx with a 750 questions Ended up building this ski for a friend on budget



- Stock 750 small pin

- 40 Keihin carb

- Drilled water box

- 650sx pipe w/ mod

- handling mods (rideplate, intake grate, bars, etc...)



Need opinions on impeller and jetting



1. Options for impeller 15 or 16 straight pitch (all I have to work with, its one or the other)



2. Will I need to rejet this carb? I am not too familiar with the Keihins but I know they don't alway require jetting

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,769 Re: 650sx with a 750 questions This will not much better performance with a different t pipe, at a minimum, an sxr stocker. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules