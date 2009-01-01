pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:02 AM #1
    msd58
    msd58 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2005
    Location
    Wilm, De
    Posts
    60

    Mystery Wire on 1998 GTX LTD Carb Sea Doo

    When I was installing my battery this season I noticed a a black wire (see pic) that was not attached to anything. The wire appear to be factory installed as it sheathed and fasten to hull. I tried to trace the wire. It seems to disappear under carb area. Can anyone tell me what this wire is for or where it goes?

    wire.jpg
    Last edited by msd58; Today at 08:03 AM. Reason: pic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:55 AM #2
    Scherf
    Scherf is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    25
    Posts
    26

    Re: Mystery Wire on 1998 GTX LTD Carb Sea Doo

    Could be a ground......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 