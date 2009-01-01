|
|
-
Mystery Wire on 1998 GTX LTD Carb Sea Doo
When I was installing my battery this season I noticed a a black wire (see pic) that was not attached to anything. The wire appear to be factory installed as it sheathed and fasten to hull. I tried to trace the wire. It seems to disappear under carb area. Can anyone tell me what this wire is for or where it goes?
wire.jpg
Last edited by msd58; Today at 08:03 AM.
Reason: pic
Re: Mystery Wire on 1998 GTX LTD Carb Sea Doo
