ISO 2002 XLT 1200 Cowl
My neighbor went riding with me this weekend Crashed my 2002 Yamaha 1200 XLT into my dock, looking for a Cowl, prefer Blue, but open to any, located in South Florida, thanks
Re: ISO 2002 XLT 1200 Cowl
Have you tried ebay?
Look up the factory part number on Babbittsonline the search that number on eBay. Found a couple on there. But not sure of the part your calling a cowl. I found both the front compartment lid and the cowl that's under the lid and handle bars.
