  Today, 07:31 AM
    Delray Dave
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    FL
    Age
    62
    Posts
    14

    ISO 2002 XLT 1200 Cowl

    My neighbor went riding with me this weekend Crashed my 2002 Yamaha 1200 XLT into my dock, looking for a Cowl, prefer Blue, but open to any, located in South Florida, thanks
  Today, 07:44 AM
    Dave in DE
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    slower lower Delaware
    Age
    54
    Posts
    159

    Re: ISO 2002 XLT 1200 Cowl

    Have you tried ebay?
    Look up the factory part number on Babbittsonline the search that number on eBay. Found a couple on there. But not sure of the part your calling a cowl. I found both the front compartment lid and the cowl that's under the lid and handle bars.
