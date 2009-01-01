Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO 2002 XLT 1200 Cowl #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location FL Age 62 Posts 14 ISO 2002 XLT 1200 Cowl My neighbor went riding with me this weekend Crashed my 2002 Yamaha 1200 XLT into my dock, looking for a Cowl, prefer Blue, but open to any, located in South Florida, thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 54 Posts 159 Re: ISO 2002 XLT 1200 Cowl Have you tried ebay?

Have you tried ebay?

Look up the factory part number on Babbittsonline the search that number on eBay. Found a couple on there. But not sure of the part your calling a cowl. I found both the front compartment lid and the cowl that's under the lid and handle bars.

