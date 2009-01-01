pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:25 AM #1
    Jordan59
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Norcal
    Age
    23
    Posts
    4

    Random stock 650sx parts

    Have a couple parts skis, not much left on them. Hoods. A stock pole. Westcoast

    good pumps, one with skat-trak prop
    have a stainless prop needs a little work.
    Some carbs.
    Buyer pays shipping. Offer me something. First time using this forum so sorry in advance.
  2. Today, 02:02 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    45
    Posts
    12,010

    Re: Random stock 650sx parts

    WestCoast what?
  3. Today, 02:14 AM #3
    Jordan59
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Norcal
    Age
    23
    Posts
    4

    Re: Random stock 650sx parts

    Oh my bad westcoast waterbox
