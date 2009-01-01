pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:26 AM #1
    bsenright
    bsenright is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    2

    WTB Honda Aquatrax R12X body parts and gauge cluster

    Hi, I am in need of a left front body shroud (red), the black hood cover, and a gauge cluster for a 2003 Honda Aquatrax R12x. I am willing to by a parts ski if I need to. Let me know if you know where to get any of these parts. I have two R12X skis in need of some TLC.
    Last edited by bsenright; Today at 12:27 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 