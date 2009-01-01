Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Honda Aquatrax R12X body parts and gauge cluster #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Georgia Posts 2 WTB Honda Aquatrax R12X body parts and gauge cluster Hi, I am in need of a left front body shroud (red), the black hood cover, and a gauge cluster for a 2003 Honda Aquatrax R12x. I am willing to by a parts ski if I need to. Let me know if you know where to get any of these parts. I have two R12X skis in need of some TLC. Last edited by bsenright; Today at 12:27 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

